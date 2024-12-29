Iran Urges intl. Community to Stop Disaster of the Century, Genocide in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian foreign minister Hossein AmirAbdollahian stressed that the continuation of the “Israeli” genocidal war against Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip in the holy fasting month of Ramadan sounds the alarm about the “most unprecedented disaster of the century.”

AmirAbdollahian made the remarks in a letter addressed to United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the head of the UN Security Council, the secretary general of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation [OIC] as well as the foreign ministers of Islamic countries and other states across the world.

Pointing to the months-long “Israeli” war on Gaza, the top Iranian diplomat censured the United Nations Security Council’s inability to stop the brutal aggression on the Palestinian territories and called for “serious measures” to help people in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

AmirAbdollahian denounced the continued inability of the UNSC to stop the war against the Gaza Strip and the West Bank due to the US's prevention of the council's effective actions through excessive resort to the "right of veto."

He asserted that, “With the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, it is absolutely necessary for the international community to find practical ways and take serious measures to support the Palestinian people, immediately stop the military attacks against the Gaza Strip and find a way out of the current dire situation.”

The Iranian foreign minister also underlined that the “Israeli” entity “deliberately” pursues the policy of the complete destruction of Gaza by imposing a total siege on the Palestinian territory.

“The persistence of genocide in the Gaza Strip and Rafah and war crimes in the West Bank, in addition to the “Israeli” entity’s prevention of the delivery of aid and food to the Gaza Strip and the regime's use of starving the residents of Gaza with the aim of prolonging the genocide and the massacre of women and children, has sounded the alarm of the most unprecedented human disaster of the century,” he added.

AmirAbdollahian further stated: “It is now evident that one of the dangerous goals pursued by the Israeli regime with respect to Gaza siege and blocking of immediate humanitarian aid is to create conditions for a social and civil collapse, destroy all signs of Palestinian life and identity, and forcibly relocate the residents of the Gaza Strip and the West Bank to neighboring countries.”

“This approach proves that this criminal regime deliberately pursues the policy of complete destruction of the Palestinian nation and identity.”

The Iranian diplomat expressed the Islamic Republic’s strong condemnation of “Israeli” crimes in Gaza and the West Bank, stressing that the international community and world bodies, particularly the United Nations, shoulder an immediate responsibility to prevent such a disaster by the occupying regime.

“On the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, I warned about the blatant genocide of a nation, reiterating the need to take effective measures in order to prevent the occupying ‘Israel’ from any further possible aggression in al-Quds and against Palestinian worshipers during the sacred month,” he concluded.