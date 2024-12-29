No Script

UNRWA: ‘Israel’s’ War on Gaza Children Kills more Children than in Four years of Worldwide Conflict

folder_openPalestine access_time9 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees Philippe Lazzarini has said that more children have been martyred in “Israel’s” genocidal war against the Palestinians in Gaza than in four years of conflict around the world.

“Staggering. The number of children reported killed in just over 4 months in Gaza is higher than the number of children killed in 4 years of wars around the world combined,” Lazzarini said on X on Tuesday.

Lazzarini is the head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East [UNRWA].

According to United Nations, some 12193 children had been killed in conflicts worldwide between 2019 and 2022.

The Gaza health ministry said that more than 12300 children died in the Palestinian territory between last October and the end of February.

“This war is a war on children. It is a war on their childhood and their future,” Lazzarini said

Israel UNRWA Palestine Gaza

