By Staff

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance

and in response to the “Israeli” attacks on our people, villages and cities, particularly the latest one against Balbek outskirts that led to the martyrdom of a civilian, the Islamic Resistance fighters shelled at 7:00 a.m. the 'Air Defense' and Missile Headquarters at “Kela” Barracks, the missile and artillery base in "Yo'av" as well as the artillery bunkers in its vicinity with more than a hundred Katyusha rockets. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:15 am "Al-Raheb" Site with a Burkan rocket, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:45 pm the “Jordeikh” point with Burkan rockets, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 14:00 pm the espionage devices at Birket Risha site using appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 14:25 pm the espionage devices at Jal Al-Allam Site with appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:00 pm Jal Al-Allam site and a deployment of “Israeli” enemy soldiers behind it with Burkan rockets, achieving direct hits. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:00 pm “Hadab Yarin” Site with Burkan rockets, scoring direct hits. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:00 pm “Birket Risha” Site with Burkan rockets, scoring direct hits. the Islamic Resistance fighters confronted at 16:15 pm an “Israeli” drone in the airspace of the border areas with occupied Palestine using appropriate weapons, forcing it to retreat and return to the occupied territories. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:45 pm “Zar'it” Barracks with Burkan rockets, scoring direct hits. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 17:00 pm “Branit” barracks with rockets, scoring a direct hit. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 17:55 pm Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rockets, scoring direct hits. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 18:05 pm Zibdeen site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rockets, scoring direct hits

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}