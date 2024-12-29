- Home
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Tuesday, March 12, 2024
March 12, 2024
starAdd to favorites
By Staff
In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance
- and in response to the “Israeli” attacks on our people, villages and cities, particularly the latest one against Balbek outskirts that led to the martyrdom of a civilian, the Islamic Resistance fighters shelled at 7:00 a.m. the 'Air Defense' and Missile Headquarters at “Kela” Barracks, the missile and artillery base in "Yo'av" as well as the artillery bunkers in its vicinity with more than a hundred Katyusha rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:15 am "Al-Raheb" Site with a Burkan rocket, scoring a direct hit.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:45 pm the “Jordeikh” point with Burkan rockets, scoring a direct hit.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 14:00 pm the espionage devices at Birket Risha site using appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 14:25 pm the espionage devices at Jal Al-Allam Site with appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:00 pm Jal Al-Allam site and a deployment of “Israeli” enemy soldiers behind it with Burkan rockets, achieving direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:00 pm “Hadab Yarin” Site with Burkan rockets, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:00 pm “Birket Risha” Site with Burkan rockets, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters confronted at 16:15 pm an “Israeli” drone in the airspace of the border areas with occupied Palestine using appropriate weapons, forcing it to retreat and return to the occupied territories.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:45 pm “Zar'it” Barracks with Burkan rockets, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 17:00 pm “Branit” barracks with rockets, scoring a direct hit.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 17:55 pm Ruwaisat Al-Alam site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rockets, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 18:05 pm Zibdeen site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rockets, scoring direct hits
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
