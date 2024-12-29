Imam Khamenei: Palestinian Resistance in Gaza To Bring ‘Israel’ to its Knees

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Sayyed Ali Khamenei confirmed that the resistance and steadfastness of the Palestinian people in the besieged Gaza Strip will bring the “Israeli” entity to its knees.

Imam Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with Quran reciters and memorizers on the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the capital Tehran on Tuesday.

“Today, what is coming to pass in Gaza is the apex of crime, malice and brutality,” the Leader said as he pointed to the 158th day of “Israel’s” genocidal aggression on Gaza.

“The [Palestinian] resistance is still standing strong and will bring the Zionists to their knees.”

Some Muslim countries, the Leader said, are taking sides with the “Israeli” entity in its brutal aggression. “In the Islamic world, some governments help the enemies of the oppressed Palestinian people. God willing, they will see the punishment for this perfidy.”

The Leader said it is a disgrace to Western civilization that “Israel” has committed unprecedented crimes in Gaza, such as the killing of children and babies through starvation and thirst.

“Although the Zionists have all kinds of weapons and aid coming from the United States and the West, they have not been able to do anything whatsoever in the face of the unique patience of the people of Gaza and the resilience of resistance fighters.”