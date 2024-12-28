Iran: Police Foil 4000 Terrorist Plots on Border

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Border Police forces have thwarted more than 4,000 terrorist operations along the country’s frontiers during the past year.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Border Police Commander Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goodarzi said his forces have foiled over 4,000 terrorist operations at the border since March 21, 2023.

The Border Police units have prevented many terrorist groups from approaching the country’s frontiers, he added, noting that a large number of weapons, suicide vests, and remote-controlled bombs have been found during the past 12 months.

The commander also noted that his forces have seized over 70 tons of drugs along the country’s borders in the past year, mostly in armed clashes with the traffickers.

The Border Police have arrested 718 drug traffickers and killed 32 outlaws in the current Iranian year, which will end next week, he said.

A total of 31 million liters of smuggled fuel have been confiscated by the Border Police during the past 12 months, showing a 3 percent increase compared to the previous year, the commander stated.

The Law Enforcement Command of the Islamic Republic of Iran –known as FARAJA- is in charge of ensuring security in the cities, on the roads and along the borders.

The command has a broad range of responsibilities and includes several divisions, including cyber police, border guard police, traffic police, criminal investigation department, antinarcotics police, and a bureau for compulsory military service affairs.