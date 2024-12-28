US Report: Hamas To Challenge ‘Israel’ for Years, Hezbollah Tying down Tel Aviv

By Staff, Agencies

A US intelligence assessment has questioned “Israel’s” ability to eliminate Hamas, saying the Palestinian resistance group is likely to pose a “lingering” challenge to the occupying entity for years.

The 2024 Annual Threat Assessment, which was released on Monday, predicted that “Israel” would "struggle" to achieve its declared objective of “destroying Hamas” in its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

“‘Israel’ probably will face lingering armed resistance from Hamas for years to come, and the military will struggle to neutralize Hamas’s underground infrastructure,” the report said.

It also warned that the risk of an escalation of the Gaza war, which is now in its sixth month, “remains high.”

The Gaza onslaught is “posing a challenge” to America’s Arab partners because of growing public sentiment against both ‘Israel’ and the United States caused by “the death and destruction in Gaza,” the assessment added.

It further predicted that “‘Israel’ will face mounting international pressure because of the dire humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.”

The Muslim fasting month of Ramadan starts in Gaza as “Israel” continues its genocidal war on the besieged Palestinian territory exacerbating a humanitarian crisis there.

Additionally, the US assessment said that Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement will continue its operations on the “Israeli”-occupied territories throughout the Gaza war.

The Hezbollah resistance movement launched rocket and drone attacks on positions in the “Israeli”-occupied territories in retaliation for a deadly attack by the entity’s military on southern Lebanon carried out early on Sunday.

Hezbollah’s operations are meant “to tie down ‘Israeli’ forces as they seek to eliminate Hamas in Gaza,” it added.