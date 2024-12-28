No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

US Intelligence: Netanyahu’s Leadership in Jeopardy, To Face Resignation Protests

US Intelligence: Netanyahu’s Leadership in Jeopardy, To Face Resignation Protests
folder_openZionist Entity access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

A US intelligence report released on Monday said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's "viability as leader... may be in jeopardy," according to the US Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

The report named Netanyahu and “his governing coalition of far-right and ultra-Orthodox parties that pursued hardline policies on Palestinian and security issues” as fomenting public “distrust”.

While most “Israelis” support how the “Israeli” army’s aggression, backing an operation in Rafah that Biden has warned against, opposition to Netanyahu’s “ability to rule has deepened and broadened across the public from its already high levels before the war,” the US intelligence assessment said.

“We expect large protests demanding his resignation and new elections,” the report continued. “A different, more moderate government is a possibility.”

Israel bibi netanyahu

Comments

  1. Related News
“Israel” Outrageous at Walmart for Selling Sinwar, Sayyed Nasrallah’s Shirts

“Israel” Outrageous at Walmart for Selling Sinwar, Sayyed Nasrallah’s Shirts

4 days ago
“Israel” Admits Assassinating Resistance Leaders, Threatens Yemen

“Israel” Admits Assassinating Resistance Leaders, Threatens Yemen

4 days ago
100,000 “Israeli” Soldiers to Be Disabled By 2030

100,000 “Israeli” Soldiers to Be Disabled By 2030

7 days ago
Bibi to Skip Auschwitz Liberation Event in Poland amid War Crime Arrest Concerns

Bibi to Skip Auschwitz Liberation Event in Poland amid War Crime Arrest Concerns

7 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 28-12-2024 Hour: 01:09 Beirut Timing

whatshot