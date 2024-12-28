Yemen Strikes US Container Ship in Red Sea, To Intensify Retaliation in Ramadan

By Staff, Agencies

The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree confirmed that the army’s naval division has carried out a retaliatory strike against a container ship in the Red Sea, and the missiles hit the vessel in an accurate and direct manner.

Saree said the operation was launched against a “US-owned ship” in support of the Palestinians, who are suffering in the blockaded Gaza because of “Israeli” aggression and siege, and were in response to US and British airstrikes on Yemen.

The US Central Command earlier said Yemeni forces fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles at a Liberian-flagged container ship, identified as Pinocchio, in the Red Sea.

Saree vowed in a statement on Tuesday that the Arab nation’s military will ramp up its operations against “Israeli”-linked ships in the Red Sea and the narrow strait of Bab el-Mandeb during the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in solidarity with Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

He said the Yemeni Armed Forces will continue to prevent vessels with commercial ties to “Israel” or heading towards ports in the occupied territories from sailing in the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea, until the brutal “Israeli” onslaught against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip comes to an end and the all-out siege is lifted.

Meanwhile, the senior member of the Yemeni Supreme Political Council Mohammad Ali al-Houthi has called upon Arab governments to airdrop weapons and munitions into Gaza in light of the bloody “Israeli” military aggression against Palestinians there.

“Arab governments should seize the favorable opportunity, and airdrop armament into Gaza for unarmed Palestinian population in the coastal sliver. This is a moral duty in the face of the genocide that the Zionist enemy is perpetrating in the territory. No [international] law or mechanism has managed to stop the massacres in Gaza. The “Israeli’ genocide will stop once Gazans are armed,” Al-Houthi added.

He further urged Arab states to send paratroopers into Gaza if they want to stop massacres and the hunger crisis in Gaza and earn themselves the reputation of chivalry and assistance.