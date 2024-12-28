Raisi: Ramadan Provides Opportunity to Fight Arrogant Powers, ‘Israel’

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi confirmed that the holy month of Ramadan will be an opportunity for Muslim nations to take effective steps to fight arrogant powers and the “Israeli” entity.

In a message on Monday, Raisi extended his congratulations to leaders of Muslim countries on the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

“The usurping ‘Israeli’ entity has occupied the Palestinian territory for more than seven decades and committed heinous crimes,” he said.

Over the past months, he added, the entity has killed more than 30000 innocent civilians, particularly children, in the Gaza Strip.

The Muslim fasting month of Ramadan starts in Gaza as Israel continues its genocidal war on the besieged Palestinian territory exacerbating a humanitarian crisis there.

The Iranian president emphasized that the heads of Muslim countries have the duty to encourage and promote peace and fraternity among Muslims and develop the atmosphere of spirituality and unity among the members of the Islamic Ummah.

He added that the holy month of Ramadan provides a great opportunity for all Muslims to resort to divine teachings, particularly those of the Holy Qur'an, to prepare the ground for elevation of their countries in all fields.

Raisi expressed confidence that the continuation of the Muslim Palestinian people’s battle against “Israel” and constant and firm support by the Muslim world would lead to the liberation of Palestine, al-Quds and al-Aqsa Mosque.

He hoped Muslim nations would forge their bonds and improve relations to globally promote Islam.