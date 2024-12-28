- Home
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, March 11, 2024
By Staff
In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance
- the Islamic Resistance targeted at 10:25 am Jal Allam Site with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters carried out at 10:25 am an aerial operation with four offensive drones that hit the 'Air Defense' and Missile Headquarters at “Kela” Barracks, scoring accurate hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:45 am a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the “Al-Tayhat Hill” with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 pm a deployment of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Al-Raheb” Site with artillery shells.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:00 pm Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rockets, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters confronted at 16:00 pm an “Israeli” drone in the airspace of the border areas with occupied Palestine with appropriate weapons, forcing it to retreat and return into the occupied territories.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:00 pm the enemy’s artillery bunker in “Khirbet Ma’ar” and a deployment of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in its vicinity with rockets, scoring direct hits.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:10 pm a group of “Israeli” enemy soldiers installing new surveillance devices at Al-Marj site with rockets, scoring direct hits.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
