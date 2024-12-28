No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, March 11, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Monday, March 11, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

 

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance

  1. the Islamic Resistance targeted at 10:25 am Jal Allam Site with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  2. the Islamic Resistance fighters carried out at 10:25 am an aerial operation with four offensive drones that hit the 'Air Defense' and Missile Headquarters at “Kela” Barracks, scoring accurate hits.
  3. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:45 am a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the “Al-Tayhat Hill” with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  4. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:00 pm a deployment of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the “Al-Raheb” Site with artillery shells.
  5. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:00 pm Al-Samaqa site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills with rockets, scoring direct hits.
  6. the Islamic Resistance fighters confronted at 16:00 pm an “Israeli” drone in the airspace of the border areas with occupied Palestine with appropriate weapons, forcing it to retreat and return into the occupied territories.
  7. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:00 pm the enemy’s artillery bunker in “Khirbet Ma’ar” and a deployment of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in its vicinity with rockets, scoring direct hits.
  8. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:10 pm a group of “Israeli” enemy soldiers installing new surveillance devices at Al-Marj site with rockets, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

Israel Lebanon Palestine Gaza South Lebanon islamic resistance Hezbollah

Comments

  1. Related News
Speech of Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem on 14-12-2024

Speech of Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem on 14-12-2024

10 days ago
Female Lebanese Activists Freed after Being Sued for Condemning Television’s Pro-“Israeli” Bias

Female Lebanese Activists Freed after Being Sued for Condemning Television’s Pro-“Israeli” Bias

11 days ago
Sheikh Qassem: Surrender or Humiliation Is Impossible with Hezbollah’s Resistance

Sheikh Qassem: Surrender or Humiliation Is Impossible with Hezbollah’s Resistance

13 days ago
Lebanese Army Takes Strategic Positions in Khiam Following ’Israeli’ Withdrawal

Lebanese Army Takes Strategic Positions in Khiam Following ’Israeli’ Withdrawal

16 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 28-12-2024 Hour: 01:09 Beirut Timing

whatshot