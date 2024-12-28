- Home
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Hamas Leadership Delegation: Ending ’Israeli’ Aggression on Gaza Discussed
By Staff
Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah received a leadership delegation from Hamas movement headed by its deputy head in Gaza Strip, Dr. Khalil Al-Hayya.
The conferees discussed the latest developments at the field level in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and the multiple support fronts as well as the course of the ongoing negotiations in order to reach an end to the aggression on Gaza after implementing the conditions of the resistance that serve the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people.
