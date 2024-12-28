No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Battle of the Mighty

 

  1. Home

Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Hamas Leadership Delegation: Ending ’Israeli’ Aggression on Gaza Discussed

Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Hamas Leadership Delegation: Ending ’Israeli’ Aggression on Gaza Discussed
folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah received a leadership delegation from Hamas movement headed by its deputy head in Gaza Strip, Dr. Khalil Al-Hayya.

The conferees discussed the latest developments at the field level in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and the multiple support fronts as well as the course of the ongoing negotiations in order to reach an end to the aggression on Gaza after implementing the conditions of the resistance that serve the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people.

Israel Hamas Lebanon Gaza khalil al-hayya Hezbollah

Comments

  1. Related News
Hezbollah Slams Blatant Zionist- American Aggression on Yemen: Only Resistance to Stop Cancerous ‘Israel’

Hezbollah Slams Blatant Zionist- American Aggression on Yemen: Only Resistance to Stop Cancerous ‘Israel’

8 days ago
Lebanese PM: ’Israel’ Repeatedly Violates Ceasefire Agreement

Lebanese PM: ’Israel’ Repeatedly Violates Ceasefire Agreement

9 days ago
Speech of Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem on 14-12-2024

Speech of Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem on 14-12-2024

10 days ago
Female Lebanese Activists Freed after Being Sued for Condemning Television’s Pro-“Israeli” Bias

Female Lebanese Activists Freed after Being Sued for Condemning Television’s Pro-“Israeli” Bias

11 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 28-12-2024 Hour: 01:09 Beirut Timing

whatshot