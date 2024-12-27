Oscar-Winning Director Decries “Israeli” Dehumanization of Palestinians in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Jonathan Glazer, director of an Academy Award-winning film this year, has used his acceptance speech at the 2024 Academy Awards to condemn the “Israeli” entity’s atrocities against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, who he said have been dehumanized by the Tel Aviv regime.

Delivering an address after receiving the award on Sunday, Glazer said Gazans are the “victims” of “dehumanization” by the occupying regime.

The apartheid “Israeli” entity launched the war on Gaza on October 7 after Palestinian resistance groups carried out the surprise retaliatory Operation Al-Aqsa Flood into the occupied territories.

Concomitantly with the war, the regime has been enforcing a near-total siege on Gaza, which has reduced the flow of foodstuffs, medicine, electricity and water into the Palestinian territory into a trickle.

So far during the military onslaught, the entity has martyred more than 31,112 Gazans, most of them women, children and adolescents.

“Our film shows where dehumanization leads at its worst,” Glazer, director of The Zone of Interest, a Holocaust drama, added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he denounced the “Israeli” entity’s age-old weaponization of the historical tragedy to try to justify its ongoing campaign of deadly occupation and aggression against Palestinians.

“We stand here as men who refute their Jewishness and the Holocaust being hijacked by an occupation which has led to conflict for so many innocent people,” he concluded.