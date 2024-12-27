No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Reports: CIA Chief Pushes for Short-Term Truce in Gaza

Reports: CIA Chief Pushes for Short-Term Truce in Gaza
folder_openMiddle East... access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Reports revealed that during his visit to the Middle East, CIA chief William Burns pushed for a short-term truce in Gaza that would last for two to four days.

According to information, Burns’ proposal would require Hamas to provide an initial list of “Israeli” captives, or that it confirms to be alive.

Previous negotiations rounds have reportedly been hampered by a demand from the “Israeli” government wanting a full list of “Israeli” captives and their state of health.

Hamas has claimed a ceasefire would need to be enforced first in order for it to ascertain this information, since a number of hostages are held by different terror groups in the enclave.

The reports further mentioned that “Hamas does not oppose providing a list of living captives, and that Hamas is open to efforts aimed at a ceasefire, provided that they are serious and that they lead to a permanent ceasefire, the return of the displaced to their homes in the north, and the withdrawal of the [‘Israeli’] army from Gaza.”

 

 

Israel Hamas CIA Palestine Gaza WilliamBurns

Comments

  1. Related News
“Israeli” Settlers Torch West Bank Mosque amid Rising Violence against Palestinians

“Israeli” Settlers Torch West Bank Mosque amid Rising Violence against Palestinians

6 days ago
Qassam Brigades Report Killing Four “Israeli” Soldiers amid Gaza Conflict

Qassam Brigades Report Killing Four “Israeli” Soldiers amid Gaza Conflict

7 days ago
Hezbollah Slams Blatant Zionist- American Aggression on Yemen: Only Resistance to Stop Cancerous ‘Israel’

Hezbollah Slams Blatant Zionist- American Aggression on Yemen: Only Resistance to Stop Cancerous ‘Israel’

8 days ago
Lebanese PM: ’Israel’ Repeatedly Violates Ceasefire Agreement

Lebanese PM: ’Israel’ Repeatedly Violates Ceasefire Agreement

8 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 27-12-2024 Hour: 07:17 Beirut Timing

whatshot