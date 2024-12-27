Yemen: Boycott American, “Israeli” Goods to Confront US-Backed “Israeli” Crimes

By Staff, Agencies

Yemen urges all Muslim nations to boycott all American and “Israeli” goods as a means of halting the “Israeli” entity’s US-backed genocidal war against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Mahdi al-Mashat, head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, made the plea in a series of remarks on Monday.

He demanded that all Arab and Muslim countries pay attention to the issue of Palestine and lend support to the Palestinian nation, including through the boycott, on the occasion of the arrival of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Sanaa has been promoting such a boycott as a “weapon that is available to all” amid the “Israeli” entity’s October 7-present war on Gaza, which has claimed the lives of more than 31,000 Palestinians, mostly women, children, and adolescents.

The war, which was launched following a surprise operation by the coastal sliver’s resistance groups into the occupied territories, has complete political, military, and intelligence support from the United States.

“All the atrocities that the Zionists perpetrate against the Palestinian people in Gaza today would not have been possible without flagrant participation of the United States,” Mashat said.

He also pointed out that the US vetoed the third United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire last month, saying, “For the third consecutive time, the US blocked international efforts and global demands for Gaza ceasefire at the Security Council.”

Mashat, meanwhile, vowed that the Yemeni nation would keep up the strikes that it has been carrying out in support of Gaza against “Israeli” ships or those that are headed toward the occupied territories.

Sana’a, he added, would also sustain its attacks on American and British vessels in retaliation for the attacks that the US and the UK have been carrying out against Yemeni targets over the Arab Peninsula nation’s pro-Palestinian strikes.