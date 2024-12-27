Sayyed Al-Houthi: Yemeni Forces To Continue Red Sea Ops during Ramadan

By Staff, Agencies

The leader of Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi reiterated his nation’s unflinching support for the Palestinian cause.

He further emphasized that the country’s Armed Forces will continue their retaliatory strikes in the Red Sea during the holy month of Ramadan.

Speaking in a televised speech from the Yemeni capital city of Sana'a on Sunday, Al-Houthi stated that Yemeni naval forces will press ahead with their campaign in solidarity with Palestinians.

He praised the people of Yemen for staging mass pro-Palestine rallies across the country on a weekly basis.

“The demonstrators, who converge on the al-Sabeen Square [in Sana’a] every week, are doing a great and epic job. They are treading the righteous path,” he added, noting that “Those who have not taken any stance vis-à-vis the Gaza conflict have actually reached the nadir of disbelief and infidelity,” Houthi pointed out.

The Ansarullah chief went on to describe participation in pro-Palestine rallies as highly important, noting that the mass rallies send a clear message to enemies those Yemeni operations against “Israel”, US and UK-linked ships in the Red Sea enjoy wholehearted popular support.

“It is a matter of pride for Yemenis to be recognized as noble warriors, with a clear understanding of the Muslim world’s sufferings and miseries of the oppressed Palestinian nation,” Al-Houthi added.

He also lamented the inaction of some Muslim governments in the face of ongoing “Israeli” crimes in Gaza, warning that such an approach will inevitably result in unpleasant consequences for all Muslims worldwide.

“What is unfolding in Gaza is part of a plot aimed at the entire Muslim Ummah. We will find ourselves in rather a perilous situation if we do not exercise greater vigilance, fail to do a jihad, and do not devote meticulous attention to the affairs of Muslims,” the Ansarullah leader said.