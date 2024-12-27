No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Saturday, March 9, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Saturday, March 9, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Saturday, March 9, 2024:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

  1. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 06:30 a.m. the “Al-Baghdadi” Site with a Burkan rocket, scoring a direct hit.
  2. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:05 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the Hunin Fortress with rocket artillery, scoring a direct hit.
  3. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 p.m. the “Ruwaiset Al-Qarn” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring a direct hit.
  4. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:05 p.m. the “Zibdine” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring a direct hit.
  5. The Islamic Resistance fighters confronted at 4:00 p.m. an “Israeli” drone over the border area with the occupied Palestinian territories with the appropriate weapons, forcing it to retreat and return to the occupied territories.
  6. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:15 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the Karantina Heights with the appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit.
  7. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the “Har Nezer” Mountain area with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
  8. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:30 p.m. a mechanized patrol as it was entering the “Al-Malikiyya” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
  9. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:15 p.m. an “Israeli” military force in the vicinity of the “Har Addir” Mountain area with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits which lead to the death and injury of its members.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Saturday, March 9, 2024

 

Israel Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah GazaStrip IslamicResistance SouthLebanon AlAqsaFlood

Comments

  1. Related News
Speech of Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem on 14-12-2024

Speech of Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem on 14-12-2024

9 days ago
Female Lebanese Activists Freed after Being Sued for Condemning Television’s Pro-“Israeli” Bias

Female Lebanese Activists Freed after Being Sued for Condemning Television’s Pro-“Israeli” Bias

10 days ago
Sheikh Qassem: Surrender or Humiliation Is Impossible with Hezbollah’s Resistance

Sheikh Qassem: Surrender or Humiliation Is Impossible with Hezbollah’s Resistance

13 days ago
Lebanese Army Takes Strategic Positions in Khiam Following ’Israeli’ Withdrawal

Lebanese Army Takes Strategic Positions in Khiam Following ’Israeli’ Withdrawal

15 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 27-12-2024 Hour: 07:17 Beirut Timing

whatshot