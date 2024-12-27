- Home
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Saturday, March 9, 2024
9 months ago
By Al-Ahed News
The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Saturday, March 9, 2024:
In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 06:30 a.m. the “Al-Baghdadi” Site with a Burkan rocket, scoring a direct hit.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:05 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the vicinity of the Hunin Fortress with rocket artillery, scoring a direct hit.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 p.m. the “Ruwaiset Al-Qarn” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring a direct hit.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:05 p.m. the “Zibdine” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring a direct hit.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters confronted at 4:00 p.m. an “Israeli” drone over the border area with the occupied Palestinian territories with the appropriate weapons, forcing it to retreat and return to the occupied territories.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:15 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the Karantina Heights with the appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:00 p.m. a gathering of “Israeli” troops in the “Har Nezer” Mountain area with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 8:30 p.m. a mechanized patrol as it was entering the “Al-Malikiyya” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.
- The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:15 p.m. an “Israeli” military force in the vicinity of the “Har Addir” Mountain area with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits which lead to the death and injury of its members.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}
