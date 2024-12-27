No Script

Imam Khamenei Awards IRG Chief with Medal of Conquest

folder_openIran access_time9 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] Major General Hossein Salami was awarded the 'Medal of Fath [Conquest]' under a decree issued by Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

In remarks at the end of a conference on compulsory military service, held in Tehran on Sunday, Major General Salami said he held a meeting with Imam Khamenei and received the Medal of Fath.

The general described it as an honor and a clear indication of the Leader’s satisfaction with the Islamic Revolution Guards’ endeavors.

