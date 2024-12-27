- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Imam Khamenei Awards IRG Chief with Medal of Conquest
folder_openIran access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff, Agencies
The Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] Major General Hossein Salami was awarded the 'Medal of Fath [Conquest]' under a decree issued by Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei.
In remarks at the end of a conference on compulsory military service, held in Tehran on Sunday, Major General Salami said he held a meeting with Imam Khamenei and received the Medal of Fath.
The general described it as an honor and a clear indication of the Leader’s satisfaction with the Islamic Revolution Guards’ endeavors.
Comments
- Related News