Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, March 10, 2024

folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
By Staff

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance

  1. the Islamic Resistance fighters carried out at 06:20 am an aerial attack with two offensive drones that hit the artillery bunkers at “Ar’ar”, scoring accurate hits.
  2. and in response to the “Israeli” attacks on the steadfast southern villages and civilian homes, particularly the attack on Khirbet Selm that led to the martyrdom of a family, the Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 9:15 am Meron settlement with dozens of Katyusha rockets.
  3. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:20 am a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers east of “Birket Risha” with rockets, scoring a direct hit.
  4. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:00 am Ramyah Site and its equipment with appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit.
  5. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:15 am an “Israeli” “Namer” military vehicle at “Al-Malikiyya” site, scoring a direct hit.
  6. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 14:25 pm the espionage devices at Al-Radar site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons, achieving a direct hit.
  7. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 14:30 pm Al-Raheb site as well as “Israeli” soldiers deployed in its vicinity with Burkan rockets, scoring a direct hit.
  8. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:50 pm “Ma'ale Golani” Barracks with rockets, scoring a direct hit.
  9. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:10 pm “Al-Ramtha” Site in the occupied Lebanese Kafr Shuba Hills with rockets, scoring a direct hit.
  10. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:15 pm “Al-Samaqa” site in the occupied Lebanese Kafr Shuba Hills with rockets, scoring a direct hit.
  11. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted for the 2nd time at 16:55 pm “Ma'ale Golani” Barracks with dozens of Katyusha rockets.
  12. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:30 pm “Israeli” soldiers deployed in the vicinity of “Birket Risha” Site with Burkan rockets.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

