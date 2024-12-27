- Home
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Sunday, March 10, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff
In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance
- the Islamic Resistance fighters carried out at 06:20 am an aerial attack with two offensive drones that hit the artillery bunkers at “Ar’ar”, scoring accurate hits.
- and in response to the “Israeli” attacks on the steadfast southern villages and civilian homes, particularly the attack on Khirbet Selm that led to the martyrdom of a family, the Islamic Resistance fighter targeted at 9:15 am Meron settlement with dozens of Katyusha rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:20 am a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers east of “Birket Risha” with rockets, scoring a direct hit.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:00 am Ramyah Site and its equipment with appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 11:15 am an “Israeli” “Namer” military vehicle at “Al-Malikiyya” site, scoring a direct hit.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 14:25 pm the espionage devices at Al-Radar site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with appropriate weapons, achieving a direct hit.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 14:30 pm Al-Raheb site as well as “Israeli” soldiers deployed in its vicinity with Burkan rockets, scoring a direct hit.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:50 pm “Ma'ale Golani” Barracks with rockets, scoring a direct hit.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:10 pm “Al-Ramtha” Site in the occupied Lebanese Kafr Shuba Hills with rockets, scoring a direct hit.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:15 pm “Al-Samaqa” site in the occupied Lebanese Kafr Shuba Hills with rockets, scoring a direct hit.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted for the 2nd time at 16:55 pm “Ma'ale Golani” Barracks with dozens of Katyusha rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:30 pm “Israeli” soldiers deployed in the vicinity of “Birket Risha” Site with Burkan rockets.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
