Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Lieberman: ‘Israel” is Humiliated

folder_openZionist Entity access_time9 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

The former “Israeli” war minister Avigdor Lieberman admitted that this entity failed to achieve its goals in the Gaza war and announced that instead of achieving a complete victory against Hamas, “Israel” was completely humiliated and humiliated.

“Instead of achieving a complete victory against Hamas, ‘Israel’ was completely humiliated and humiliated,” Lieberman said.

He further mentioned: “We lost all the bargaining chips to put pressure on Hamas to release the prisoners and instead of achieving a complete victory, we reached complete humiliation.”

This is while Hamas does not accept talking about the case of captives before dealing with a permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and has emphasized that any agreement must include a permanent ceasefire. and the withdrawal of “Israeli” forces from Gaza.

 

