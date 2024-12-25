No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Erdogan: Netanyahu Writing His Name next to Hitler, Stalin and Mussolini

Erdogan: Netanyahu Writing His Name next to Hitler, Stalin and Mussolini
folder_openEurope... access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan compares Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Hitler, Stalin and Mussolini.

“Netanyahu and his administration, with their crimes against humanity in Gaza, are writing their names next to Hitler, Mussolini and Stalin, like today’s Nazis,” Erdogan said in a speech in Istanbul.

Erdogan has called “Israel” a “terrorist state” and accused it of conducting a genocide in Gaza.

Erdogan further stated that Ankara “firmly backs” Hamas.

“No one can make us qualify Hamas as a terrorist organization.  Turkey is a country that speaks openly with Hamas leaders and firmly backs them,” he mentioned.

Israel hitler turkey erdogan bibi

Comments

  1. Related News
Erdogan: Netanyahu must Be Stopped Just like Hitler

Erdogan: Netanyahu must Be Stopped Just like Hitler

3 months ago
Turkey Seeks to Join BRICS, EU is Concerned

Turkey Seeks to Join BRICS, EU is Concerned

3 months ago
Turkey Arrests Kosovan Man Suspected of Managing Mossad Financial Network

Turkey Arrests Kosovan Man Suspected of Managing Mossad Financial Network

3 months ago
Turkey Officially Requests to Join ICJ Case against “Israel”

Turkey Officially Requests to Join ICJ Case against “Israel”

4 months ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 25-12-2024 Hour: 01:51 Beirut Timing

whatshot