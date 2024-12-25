No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Iran: Meta’s Removal of Imam Khamenei Accounts Illegal, Unethical

Iran: Meta’s Removal of Imam Khamenei Accounts Illegal, Unethical
folder_openIran access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s foreign minister Hossein AmirAbdollahian condemned Meta’s removal of Instagram and Facebook accounts of Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Seyyed Ali Khamenei as “illegal and unethical.”

AmirAbdollahian lambasted the “Silicon Valley Empire” for trying to censor a prominent supporter of the Palestinian cause.

He condemned the suspension as “illegal and unethical” and said it was indicative of the “collapse of morality and the moral system of the world.”

“Blocking the media accounts of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution is not only a violation of freedom of speech, but also an affront to millions of followers of his positions and news,” AmirAbdollahian noted.

The top Iranian diplomat noted that the mottos of freedom of expression by some so-called advocates in the West are hollow and act as a cover for their illegitimate political goals.

The Leader has denounced the US for “brazenly vetoing” a UN Security Council resolution to stop the ongoing Israeli genocide in the besieged Gaza Strip.

On Friday, Meta Platforms, Inc. removed Imam Khamenei’s Persian- and English-language accounts.

The move came following months of incessant campaigning by pro-“Israeli” groups, which are known for wielding immense influence and interfering in major decision-making processes across the United States, the “Israeli” entity’s biggest ally.

 

 

Iran facebook ImamKhamenei Meta

Comments

  1. Related News
Iran Slams “Israel’s” Audacious Confession of Haniyeh’s Assassination

Iran Slams “Israel’s” Audacious Confession of Haniyeh’s Assassination

33 minutes ago
Iran to Stage Powerful Military Drills in Coming Days

Iran to Stage Powerful Military Drills in Coming Days

one hour ago
Iran: Yemeni Missiles Alter US, ‘Israel’s’ Calculations

Iran: Yemeni Missiles Alter US, ‘Israel’s’ Calculations

17 hours ago
IRG: No Power Capable of Defeating IRG

IRG: No Power Capable of Defeating IRG

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 25-12-2024 Hour: 01:18 Beirut Timing

whatshot