Iran: Meta’s Removal of Imam Khamenei Accounts Illegal, Unethical

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s foreign minister Hossein AmirAbdollahian condemned Meta’s removal of Instagram and Facebook accounts of Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Seyyed Ali Khamenei as “illegal and unethical.”

AmirAbdollahian lambasted the “Silicon Valley Empire” for trying to censor a prominent supporter of the Palestinian cause.

He condemned the suspension as “illegal and unethical” and said it was indicative of the “collapse of morality and the moral system of the world.”

“Blocking the media accounts of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution is not only a violation of freedom of speech, but also an affront to millions of followers of his positions and news,” AmirAbdollahian noted.

The top Iranian diplomat noted that the mottos of freedom of expression by some so-called advocates in the West are hollow and act as a cover for their illegitimate political goals.

The Leader has denounced the US for “brazenly vetoing” a UN Security Council resolution to stop the ongoing Israeli genocide in the besieged Gaza Strip.

On Friday, Meta Platforms, Inc. removed Imam Khamenei’s Persian- and English-language accounts.

The move came following months of incessant campaigning by pro-“Israeli” groups, which are known for wielding immense influence and interfering in major decision-making processes across the United States, the “Israeli” entity’s biggest ally.