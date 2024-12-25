Iran: ‘Israel’ should Be Removed from UN Women’s Rights Commission

By Staff, Agencies

The Secretary of Iran's High Council for Human Rights, Kazem Gharibabadi, called for the removal of “Israel” from the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women after thousands of Palestinian women have so far been martyred and injured in “Israel’s” ongoing genocidal war on Gaza.

Gharibabadi sent three identical letters to the secretary general of the United Nations, the president of the United Nations Economic and Social Council, and the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on the occasion of the International Women’s Day on Friday.

Referring to “Israel’s” crimes in Gaza, Gharibabadi said “What is more deplorable… is the situation of women and girls.”

He noted that women and children constitute 70 percent of the casualties caused by the “Israeli” genocidal war on the besieged strip.

In his letters, Gharibabadi referred to several UN reports that revealed the devastating impact of the war on Gazan women and girls.

“Unfortunately, this entity, with such a dark history, is a member of the [UN] Commission on the Status of Women that -according to the declared objective- was formed to establish gender equality and empower women, and whose one of its important tasks is to accelerate the fulfillment of the needs of women all over the world.”

Gharibabadi further underlined that “Israel’s” “continued membership [of the commission] is a mockery of human rights principles and international humanitarian law, and a humiliation to the [UN] Commission on the Status of Women and its objectives and missions”, calling on the three senior UN officials to oust this regime, he described as “criminal, child-killer and murderer of women and girls”, from the commission.