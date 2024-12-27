No Script

Battle of the Mighty

 

  1. Home

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, March 8, 2024

By Staff

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance

  1. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 13:5 pm a deployment of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of “Al-Raheb” Site with artillery shells.
  2. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:20 pm a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers and their vehicles east of "Al-Summaqa" Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills using rockets and artillery shells.
  3. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:30 pm “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills using rockets, scoring a direct hit.
  4. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:30 pm  a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of "Jal Al-Allam" Site with a Falaq-1 missile, scoring a direct hit.
  5. and in response to the enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 18:18 pm the enemy’s artillery bunkers in “Dishon” with Katyusha rockets.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

