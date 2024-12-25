- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Friday, March 8, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites
By Staff
In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 13:5 pm a deployment of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of “Al-Raheb” Site with artillery shells.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:20 pm a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers and their vehicles east of "Al-Summaqa" Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills using rockets and artillery shells.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 15:30 pm “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfar Shuba hills using rockets, scoring a direct hit.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:30 pm a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in the vicinity of "Jal Al-Allam" Site with a Falaq-1 missile, scoring a direct hit.
- and in response to the enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 18:18 pm the enemy’s artillery bunkers in “Dishon” with Katyusha rockets.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
Comments
- Related News