Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Islamic Resistance in Iraq Hits Several Targets in “Israel”

9 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has launched new attacks against “Israeli” targets in the “Israeli” entity in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

The Iraqi umbrella group of anti-terror groups said in a statement published on its Telegram channel on Friday that it carried out a drone attack on a military barracks at “Rosh Pina” Airport in the northern part of the occupied territories.

It further added the operation was carried out in response to “Israel’s” massacre of Palestinian civilians, including women and children, in Gaza.

The resistance also targeted the Information Base in the northern occupied Golan using drones, affirming its continuation in striking the enemy’s strongholds.

The fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq on Friday also targeted the oil refineries in Haifa in the occupied land with drones.

The Iraqi resistance underscored that it would continue to target the occupying entity until the complete “destruction of enemy strongholds.”

