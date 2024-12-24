No Script

Bibi Exposed Gantz to Prosecution in Britain

access_time9 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

Reports revealed that “The office of premiere Benjamin Netanyahu exposed war cabinet minister Benny Gantz to possible prosecution and arrest in Britain.”

According to Hebrew reports, “Israel” did not grant Gantz’s delegation official delegation status, meaning that Gantz was exposed to potential criminal charges and arrest abroad.

Against the backdrop of the growing pro-Palestinian protests in Europe, Britain feared the status of the visit, and as a result, sought to grant Gantz’s delegation an official status, meaning Gantz would have special immunity from lawsuits and arrest warrants tied to the ongoing aggression on Gaza.

According to reports, the British thought that after the war, “Israel” would want to give the senior minister security during his visit abroad, but they were not aware of the internal politics at play between Netanyahu and Gantz.

Britain turned to the “Israeli” Foreign Ministry to prepare the designation letter for the official delegation.

In the beginning, there was cooperation between the British and “Israeli” Foreign Ministry, but after a few hours, the ministry severed contact after having already received the details from Gantz’s office.

According to the report, the British were surprised and, not wanting to take a risk, turned to the British Embassy in “Israel” to complete the bureaucratic preparations.

 

