Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Spain Announces 20 Million Euros to UNRWA

By Staff, Agencies

Spain has announced plans to allocate an additional 20 million euros to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East [UNRWA].

The announcement, made by Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, comes as part of Spain's ongoing commitment to humanitarian aid in the region.

This substantial sum will supplement the 3.5 million euros that Spain had previously pledged in February, underscoring the country’s dedication to alleviating the plight of Palestinians in Gaza.

The country’s Foreign Minister emphasized the need for impartial humanitarian assistance and expressed confidence in UNRWA's ability to deliver aid effectively and transparently.

 

 

