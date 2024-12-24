- Home
Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, March 7, 2024
March 7, 2024
starAdd to favorites
By Al-Ahed News
In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful
{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}
Allah Almighty is Truthful
In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance
- the Islamic Resistance targeted at 11:00 am a newly established headquarters in “Liman” Strip with artillery shells, scoring a direct hit.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:20 am “Al-Zaoura” bunker with rockets
- and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s aggression on the steadfast southern villages and civilian homes particularly Dhayra and the martyrdom of a citizen, the Islamic Resistance bombed “Avdon” settlement with Katyusha rockets.
- the Islamic Resistance carried out at 15:30 pm an aerial operation with two offensive drones targeting “Ma’ale Golani” barracks.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:30 pm a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in "Mutela" settlement, scoring direct hits that led to causalities.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:50 pm “Al-Radar” site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rockets, scoring a direct hit.
- the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” site in the occupied Lebanese hills of Kafr Shuba with rockets, scoring a direct hit.
- the Islamic Resistance carried out at 20:30 pm an aerial attack with two offensive drones on a deployment of “Israeli” enemy soldiers on the "Karantina Heights", scoring accurate hits.
{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}
