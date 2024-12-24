No Script

Battle of the Mighty

 

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, March 7, 2024

Operations of the Islamic Resistance on Thursday, March 7, 2024
folder_openLebanon access_time9 months ago
By Al-Ahed News

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance

  1. the Islamic Resistance targeted at 11:00 am a newly established headquarters in “Liman” Strip with artillery shells, scoring a direct hit.
  2. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 12:20 am “Al-Zaoura” bunker with rockets
  3. and in response to the “Israeli” enemy’s aggression on the steadfast southern villages and civilian homes particularly Dhayra and the martyrdom of a citizen, the Islamic Resistance bombed “Avdon” settlement with Katyusha rockets.
  4.  the Islamic Resistance carried out at 15:30 pm an aerial operation with two offensive drones targeting “Ma’ale Golani” barracks.
  5. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:30 pm a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers in "Mutela" settlement, scoring direct hits that led to causalities.
  6. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 16:50 pm “Al-Radar” site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rockets, scoring a direct hit.
  7. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” site in the occupied Lebanese hills of Kafr Shuba with rockets, scoring a direct hit.
  8. the Islamic Resistance carried out at 20:30 pm an aerial attack with two offensive drones on a deployment of “Israeli” enemy soldiers on the "Karantina Heights", scoring accurate hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}

Israel Lebanon Palestine Gaza Hezbollah IslamicResistance

