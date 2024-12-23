No Script

Putin: The World is Unfair

folder_openRussia access_time9 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that “The modern world is unfair, but social disparities can be addressed by establishing a multipolar world.”

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the World Youth Festival [WYF] in Sochi, Putin said: “There are no equal conditions in the world for everyone. This is the main injustice of the current world order.”

On the issue of inequality, the Russian leader noted that in the United States people can die “at the doorway of a hospital” if they don’t have medical insurance.

“The world is unfair, that’s for sure. And people who do not have sufficient income cannot receive a normal education or have the right to count on medical care,” the Russian leader said.

Putin argued that countries worldwide should strive to create an environment where all people are brought up and live as equally as possible “for the good of one’s family and humanity at large.”

