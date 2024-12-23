Iran: Direct Baku-Yerevan Talks will Promote Development in Caucasus

By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Ashtiani confirmed that his country supports sustainable peace and direct negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia to resolve the disputes in the Caucasus region.

In a meeting with Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan in Tehran on Wednesday, Ashtiani said security in the region must be ensured through regional mechanisms.

He further warned against the adverse consequences of attempts by extra-regional countries to gain a foothold in Caucasus, adding that it would turn the region into a place of conflict among powers and cause more challenges to security and stability.

The Caucasus region must not turn into a battleground for others as it would jeopardize stability and security of all countries, the Iranian defense chief emphasized.

As tensions escalate again between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed territories, Iran has made it emphatically clear that it will not allow any border changes in the Caucasus.

Also, in his remarks, Ashtiani said the expansion of relations with all neighboring countries is among the principles of Iran's foreign policy.

Pointing to Armenia's special importance in Iran's ties with its neighbors, Ashtiani said the two countries have always enjoyed developing relations in various fields.

He added that Iran’s policy is to support a comprehensive and sustainable peace in the region.

“Iran’s firm stance is to support the territorial integrity of regional countries and their right to sovereignty without any change in the internationally recognized borders,” he pointed out.

The Iranian defense minister also stressed the need to ensure regional security by the countries in the region and voiced Tehran's strong objection to any approach contrary to the policy.

Papikyan, for his part, pointed to deep-rooted historical friendship between Iran and Armenia and highlighted the significance of both sides' common stance on regional stability.