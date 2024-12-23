No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Islamic Resistance in Iraq Conducts Drone Strike on “Israeli” Airport

Islamic Resistance in Iraq Conducts Drone Strike on “Israeli” Airport
folder_openMiddle East... access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq says it has conducted a drone operation targeting an airport in the “Israeli”-occupied territories in support of the Palestinian people in Gaza.

The Iraqi umbrella group of anti-terror groups said in a statement published on its Telegram channel on Tuesday that it targeted the airport at “Kiryat Shmona” near Lebanon.

It added the operation was carried out in response to the apartheid “Israeli” entity’s massacre of Palestinian civilians, including women and children, in Gaza.

The resistance underscored it would continue anti-“Israel” operations.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq has carried out several attacks on “Israeli” targets in recent months.

Last week, the group launched a drone operation on a chemical facility in the “Israeli” Port of Haifa.

The resistance group has also struck major US military bases in Syria and Iraq amid resentment over Washington’s unqualified support for the entity’s genocidal campaign in Gaza.

The “Israeli” entity has martyred more than 30,600 Palestinians and injured at least 72,000 in Gaza since October7, 2023.

The entity ignited its bloody war machine after it was caught off-guard by Operation Al-Aqsa Flood conducted by the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas on that October day.

Washington has also used its veto power to block resolutions drafted by the United Nations Security Council demanding an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Israel Palestine GazaStrip AlAqsaFlood IslamicResistanceInIraq

Comments

  1. Related News
Iraqi PM Condemns Aggression on Syria amid Blinken’s Visit to Baghdad

Iraqi PM Condemns Aggression on Syria amid Blinken’s Visit to Baghdad

9 days ago
PMU: Iraq Prepared to Counter Hostile Plans Following Assad’s Fall

PMU: Iraq Prepared to Counter Hostile Plans Following Assad’s Fall

9 days ago
Islamic Resistance in Iraq Carries Out New Ops against “Israel”

Islamic Resistance in Iraq Carries Out New Ops against “Israel”

28 days ago
Islamic Resistance in Iraq Continues Drone Strikes against “Israel”

Islamic Resistance in Iraq Continues Drone Strikes against “Israel”

one month ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 23-12-2024 Hour: 02:56 Beirut Timing

whatshot