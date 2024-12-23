By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Monday, March 4, 2024:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

And in response to the “Israeli” attacks on the steadfast southern villages and civilian homes, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance targeted on Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 10:45 p.m. a building in “Avivim” settlement with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits. And in response to the “Israeli” attacks on the steadfast southern villages and civilian homes, the Islamic Resistance fighters launched at 2:10 p.m. an aerial operation with an offensive drone against the “Metula” settlement, scoring a precise hit on its target. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:25 p.m. the “Zibdine” Site in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with rocket artillery, scoring a direct hit. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:31 p.m. the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring a direct hit.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}