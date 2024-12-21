No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

Iran Seizes US Oil Cargo in Gulf

Iran Seizes US Oil Cargo in Gulf
folder_openIran access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Republic of Iran announced on Wednesday that it has seized a US oil cargo in the Gulf.

According to Iranian reports, “The seizure took place following a court order after the Iranian Epidermolysis Bullosa [EB] patients filed a complaint against the United States.”

The Iranian EB patients filed a complaint against the US due to the sanctions imposed on Iran which prevent the import of the drugs needed by them.

According to The Hague-based Iranian Centre for International Criminal Law [ICICL], nearly 30 Iranian EB patients – mostly children – have died since Molnlycke stopped selling its dressings to Iran. For EB survivors, the pain has increased by 70 percent.

After the court order was issued, the US oil cargo was seized from the ADVANTAGE SWEET oil tanker in the Gulf.

Iran

Comments

  1. Related News
Pezeshkian: Ending “Israeli” Aggression Must Be Region’s Top Priority

Pezeshkian: Ending “Israeli” Aggression Must Be Region’s Top Priority

2 days ago
Ansarullah Chief: Syrian Land Grabs Part of “Greater ‘Israel’” Plan

Ansarullah Chief: Syrian Land Grabs Part of “Greater ‘Israel’” Plan

2 days ago
Yemen Responds to ’Israeli’ Aggression By ’Tel Aviv’ Qualitative Op

Yemen Responds to ’Israeli’ Aggression By ’Tel Aviv’ Qualitative Op

3 days ago
New “Israeli” Aggression on Civilian Facilities across Yemen

New “Israeli” Aggression on Civilian Facilities across Yemen

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 21-12-2024 Hour: 03:15 Beirut Timing

whatshot