By Al-Ahed News

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 1:00 am in the early morning an “Israeli” military force in the vicinity of "Al-Raheb" Site with artillery shells, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted an “Israeli” mechanized force at the “Birket Risha” Site with a rocket strike, scoring a direct hit and leading to the destruction of its equipment and an outbreak of fire which is still burning until the moment this statement is issued. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 14:15 pm a Merkava tank in “Netu'a” settlement while it was bombing and attacking villages and civilians. They targeted it with an ATGM, causing direct hits and leaving its crew as dead or wounded. And in response to the Zionist enemy's attacks on the steadfast southern villages and civilian homes, particularly that on Bint Jbeil, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 14:20 pm “Kiryat Shmona” settlement with appropriate weapons The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 14:20 pm a gathering of “Israeli” enemy soldiers at “Al-Tayhat Hill” with rockets, scoring direct hits. the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 14:30 pm the headquarters of the 769th Eastern Brigade in “Kiryat Shmona” Barracks with appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 03:25 pm a Merkava tank on “Al-Tayhat Hill” with appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits that led to its destruction. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 05:00 pm “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchuba Hills with rockets, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 18:30 p.m. a deployment of “Israeli” enemy soldiers behind "Al-Baghdadi" Site with appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit. And in response to the “Israeli” attacks on the steadfast southern villages and civilian homes, particularly the targeting of a civilian home and the martyrdom of a woman, her husband and son in the town of Hula, the fighters of the Islamic Resistance shelled at 08:10 pm “Kfar Blum” settlement with dozens of Katyusha rockets. ‏ The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 20:10 pm a building in “Kiryat Shmona” settlement, scoring a direct hit and confirmed causalities.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise.}