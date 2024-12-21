Yemeni Forces Hit American Warships in Arabian Sea

By Staff, Agencies

Yemeni armed forces announced that they have launched a military operation against American warships sailing in the Arabian Sea as part of their campaign to force the “Israeli” entity to end its aggression against the people of Gaza.

Spokesman of Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree said on Tuesday that the Yemeni forces carried out “a qualitative military operation targeting two American warships in the Red Sea through our naval forces, missile force, and drone air force.”

“The operation was executed with many naval missiles and drones,” he added.

The spokesman said the operation was carried out “in support of the oppressed Palestinian people and as part of the response to the American-British aggression against our country.”

“The Yemeni Armed Forces will not hesitate to expand their operations against all hostile targets in response to the calls of the free from our great people and our Islamic nation in providing support and assistance to the Palestinian people who are still under aggression and siege to this moment,” Saree said.

He added that the operations of the “Yemeni Armed Forces will not stop until the aggression ceases and the siege on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip is lifted.”

In solidarity with the people of Gaza, Yemeni military has in recent months taken several daring measures against the “Israeli”-Anglo-American coalition by targeting their interests.

Yemen’s telecoms minister Misfer Al-Numair told Yemen’s al-Masirah television network on Monday all ships have to obtain a permit from the Yemeni government based in the capital Sana’a before entering the country’s territorial waters.

“Yemen’s telecoms ministry is ready to assist processing requests for permits and identification by ships from the Yemeni Navy, and we insist on the issue of obtaining permits because of our concern for the safety of these ships,” Al-Numair told Yemen’s al-Masirah television network.