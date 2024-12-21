French Protest Against “Israeli” “Flour Massacre” of Starving Civilians

By Staff, Agencies

Throughout France, supporters of Palestine have marched to denounce the “Israeli” entity’s constant atrocities and war crimes during the invasion of Gaza.

The world has been stunned by what's been dubbed the "Flour Massacre"; the death of over 100 Palestinians and the wounding of nearly 800 others when “Israeli” troops opened fire on hungry civilians waiting for food.

Some 600,000 people in Gaza or 25% of the population are currently at risk of famine.

The French Foreign Ministry said the shootings were unjustifiable and backed a call for an independent investigation by the United Nations.

French President Emmanuel Macron demanded truth, justice, and respect for international law and called for an immediate ceasefire.

Four years ago Macron forced through a bill which equated anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism, despite the obvious differences between the two.

Many marchers carried posters of the deceased United States soldier, Aaron Bushnell, who set himself on fire at the “Israeli” embassy in Washington, after declaring that he will no longer be complicit in genocide.

Upon the start of the “Israeli” entity’s invasion of Gaza, France imposed a nationwide ban on pro-Palestinian demonstrations around the country.

Activists were subjected to mass arrests, a record number of fines, and forced to endure the infamous brutality of the French police.