The Battle Against Death in Gaza

The Battle Against Death in Gaza
folder_openInfograph-Reader access_time9 months ago
Infographics by Abir Qanso

An infographics detailing Palestinian losses through the course of 150 days of “Israeli” aggression against the besieged Gaza Strip.

Israel Palestine malnutrition gaza genocide GazaStrip

