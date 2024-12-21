No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Al-Ahed Telegram

  1. Home

The General Directorate of Civil Defense Mourns Three Paramedics on Path of Liberating Al-Quds [4/3/2024]

The General Directorate of Civil Defense Mourns Three Paramedics on Path of Liberating Al-Quds [4/3/2024]
folder_openMartyrs access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Al-Ahed News

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Among the believers are men who have proven true to what they pledged to Allah. Some of them have fulfilled their pledge [with their lives], others are waiting [their turn]. They have never changed [their commitment] in the least.

Allah Almighty is Truthful

With much pride and glory, the General Directorate of Civil Defense of the Islamic Health Society mourns its paramedics who were martyred while performing their duties on the path of liberating al-Quds:

  1. Martyr paramedic Hussein Mohammad Ibrahim [Abu Ali] from Odaisseh in South Lebanon, who was martyred while performing his duty on the path of liberating al-Quds.
  2. Martyr paramedic Ali Hassan Sweidan [Abu Hassan] from Adchit Al-Qusayr in South Lebanon, who was martyred while performing his duty on the path of liberating al-Quds.
  3. Martyr paramedic Abbas Ahmad Houjej [Karbala] from Adchit Al-Qusayr in South Lebanon, who was martyred while performing his duty on the path of liberating al-Quds.

Israel Lebanon Palestine Hezbollah GazaStrip IslamicResistance SouthLebanon AlAqsaFlood

Comments

  1. Related News
Lebanese PM: ’Israel’ Repeatedly Violates Ceasefire Agreement

Lebanese PM: ’Israel’ Repeatedly Violates Ceasefire Agreement

2 days ago
Speech of Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem on 14-12-2024

Speech of Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem on 14-12-2024

3 days ago
Female Lebanese Activists Freed after Being Sued for Condemning Television’s Pro-“Israeli” Bias

Female Lebanese Activists Freed after Being Sued for Condemning Television’s Pro-“Israeli” Bias

4 days ago
Sheikh Qassem: Surrender or Humiliation Is Impossible with Hezbollah’s Resistance

Sheikh Qassem: Surrender or Humiliation Is Impossible with Hezbollah’s Resistance

7 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 21-12-2024 Hour: 03:15 Beirut Timing

whatshot