Iran’s FM Leaves Tehran for Saudi Arbia: Palestine on Agenda

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian left Tehran for the Saudi capital on Tuesday to attend an emergency meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation [OIC] on Palestine.

This meeting will be held at the request of the Islamic Republic of Iran and some Islamic countries.

The focus of this summit will be reviewing the latest developments in Gaza and consulting to take effective measures to immediately stop the attacks of the Zionist entity against the oppressed Palestinian nation and the genocide in Gaza.

In addition to giving a speech at this meeting and explaining the views and proposals of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the current developments in Palestine, the Iranian Foreign Minister will meet and discuss with some officials and counterparts participating in this meeting.