Imam Khamenei Hails Iranians Turnout in Elections

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has hailed the Iranian nation’s turnout in the recent elections for the parliament and the Assembly of Experts.

Imam Khamenei made the remarks in a tree-planting ceremony on National Arbor Day on Tuesday.

He also thanked the organizers of the elections and whoever assisted in holding the elections as glorious as possible, including the security forces.

Referring to the flood in Sistan and Baluchestan province, His Eminence Khamenei called for the continuation of providing relief services to the flood-hit areas.

The Leader also planted three saplings on the occasion of National Arbor Day.

In parallel, he hailed Iranian nations’ turnout in elections.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iranian Judiciary Chief Gholmhossein Mohseni-Ejei planted a fruit sapling.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi also planted a sapling on the occasion of National Arbor Day.

During the ceremony, the Iranian President stressed the necessity and importance of protecting the environment.