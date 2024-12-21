No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Battle of the Mighty

 

  1. Home

“Israeli” Army Chief Fight with Bibi’s Ministers over Ground Op in Gaza

“Israeli” Army Chief Fight with Bibi’s Ministers over Ground Op in Gaza
folder_openZionist Entity access_time9 months ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” channel 12 unveiled that disagreements between the entity’s ministers and Chief Herzi Halevi reached new depths at a recent cabinet meeting on Monday.

According to the Hebrew channel, several ministers at the meeting protested to Halevi that the “Israeli” army ground operation is not effective enough, that it is too slow, and that it was a mistake to leave the tackling of Rafah to last.

“Halevi responded by reminding ministers that they had not wanted any ground operation at all,” the report said.

He was quoted as saying: “I remind you that you didn’t want the ground incursion. If the army and security establishment had not pushed it, we would not be carrying out ground maneuvers anywhere in Gaza.”

Israel Palestine Gaza

Comments

  1. Related News
100,000 “Israeli” Soldiers to Be Disabled By 2030

100,000 “Israeli” Soldiers to Be Disabled By 2030

9 hours ago
Bibi to Skip Auschwitz Liberation Event in Poland amid War Crime Arrest Concerns

Bibi to Skip Auschwitz Liberation Event in Poland amid War Crime Arrest Concerns

23 hours ago
“Israeli” Media Tour of the North: 50% of Buildings Damaged by Hezbollah fire

“Israeli” Media Tour of the North: 50% of Buildings Damaged by Hezbollah fire

2 days ago
Declassified Documents: US Knew of “Israel’s” Nuke Weapons Production Since the 1960s

Declassified Documents: US Knew of “Israel’s” Nuke Weapons Production Since the 1960s

3 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 21-12-2024 Hour: 03:15 Beirut Timing

whatshot