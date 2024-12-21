“Israeli” Army Chief Fight with Bibi’s Ministers over Ground Op in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” channel 12 unveiled that disagreements between the entity’s ministers and Chief Herzi Halevi reached new depths at a recent cabinet meeting on Monday.

According to the Hebrew channel, several ministers at the meeting protested to Halevi that the “Israeli” army ground operation is not effective enough, that it is too slow, and that it was a mistake to leave the tackling of Rafah to last.

“Halevi responded by reminding ministers that they had not wanted any ground operation at all,” the report said.

He was quoted as saying: “I remind you that you didn’t want the ground incursion. If the army and security establishment had not pushed it, we would not be carrying out ground maneuvers anywhere in Gaza.”