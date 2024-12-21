By Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Resistance issued the following statements on Monday, March 4, 2024:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}

Allah Almighty is Truthful

In support of our defiant Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, and as part of backing its daring and honorable resistance:

And as a hostile “Israeli” force tried to infiltrate into Lebanese territory in the Wadi Qatamoun area opposite the Lebanese village of Rmeish, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted it on Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 9:45 p.m. with rocket artillery, scoring direct hits. And as a hostile “Israeli” force from the “Golani” Brigade tried to infiltrate into Lebanese territory from “Khirbet Zar’it”, opposite the Lebanese village of Ramyah, the Islamic Resistance fighters detonated a large explosive device against the infiltrating force on Monday, March 4, 2024 at 12:15 a.m. then targeted it with a number of artillery shells, scoring direct hits. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted with the appropriate weapons on Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 1:30 a.m. the “Zar’it” Barracks and its vicinity with artillery weapons. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 3:20 p.m. the espionage equipment in the “Ruwaisat Al-Alam” Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with the appropriate weapons, scoring a direct hit. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:10 p.m. the “Al-Summaqa” Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring a direct hit. The Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 4:15 p.m. the “Ramtha” Site in the occupied Lebanese Kfarchouba Hills with rocket artillery, scoring a direct hit. And in response to the “Israeli” aggression against villageds and civilian homes, the most recent of which is the attacks on the Islamic Health Society’s Civil Defense Center in Odaisseh leading to the martyrdom of a number of paramedics, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 9:50 p.m. the “Gesher HaZiv” settlement near “Nahariya” with a barrage of Katyusha rockets. And after careful monitoring, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted at 10:20 p.m. “Israeli” vehicles in action in the “Al-Baghdadi” Site with the appropriate weapons, scoring direct hits.

{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}