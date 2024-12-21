Yemeni Forces Target “Israeli” Container Ship in Arabian Sea

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni armed forces announced that they have launched an attack on an “Israeli” ship sailing in the Arabian Sea as part of their campaign to force the occupying entity to end its aggression against Gaza.

Spokesman of Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree said on Monday that a number of appropriate naval missiles had been used to hit the MSC SKY, a container ship he identified as “Israeli”.

Saree said the missiles had hit the vessel in an accurate and direct manner, adding that the operation had come after Yemeni forces launched drone and ballistic missile attacks on US warships sailing in the Red Sea.

The spokesman said the twin attacks had proven Yemen’s ability to simultaneously target warships and cargo vessels sailing in waters off the Arab country.

The statement came after media reports suggested there had been a new maritime incident in the Gulf of Aden.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations [UKMTO] agency and British security firm Ambrey reported that a fire caused by nearby explosions had broken out onboard a vessel southeast of the Yemeni port city of Aden.

Ambrey identified the vessel as an “Israel”-affiliated ship that had been sailing under Liberia’s flag from Singapore to Djibouti. However, there was no mention of the name of the vessel.

However, maritime traffic monitoring websites identified the MSC SKY as a 183.71-meter Liberia-flagged ship that had been located in the Gulf of Aden on Monday.

In his Monday statement to the media, Saree reiterated that Yemen will continue preventing ships linked to “Israel” from sailing in regional waters until the entity stops its aggression on Palestinians in Gaza and lifts its siege on the territory.

He said Yemen will not hesitate to carry out more military operations in the Red Sea and in the Arabian Sea to defend Yemen against US and British attacks on the country and to support Palestine.