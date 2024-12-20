Hezbollah Deputy Chief: “Israeli” Attack on Lebanon Will Ignite New Version of 2006 War

By Staff, Agencies

The Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement has warned that any “Israeli” act of aggression against the Arab country would ignite an advanced version of the 33-day war fought back in the summer of 2006, when the occupying regime suffered a humiliating defeat.

“The Zionist enemy continues to threaten us with military aggression, and we respond by means of steadfastness, resistance, and retaliatory strikes,” Hezbollah’s Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem said at the sixth International Conference for the Union of Resistance Scholars in the Lebanese capital city of Beirut on Monday.

“We, hereby, declare that if they commit a foolish act and attack our territories, there would then be a new version of the 2006 July war,” Sheikh Qassem said.

He added that scholars and thinkers from various Muslim countries have come together to raise their voices loudly in support of the heroic and honorable Axis of Resistance, stressing that resistance fighters will eventually emerge triumphant despite all the hardship and challenges they are enduring on the path to their final objectives.

The top Hezbollah official described the surprise and large-scale Operation Al-Aqsa Flood launched by Gaza-based resistance factions against the apartheid “Israeli” entity as the Palestinians’ natural and legitimate reaction to the 75-years-long occupation of their land by the Zionist entity.

“The Zionist regime is an aggressive and usurping entity that has been set up in the region in order to bring it under complete control and destroy it later on. The United States wants to be in charge of our region, as it can assert marked sway and influence in such a case,” Sheikh Qassem said.

He went on to say that the entity could not have managed to continue its relentless ground and aerial strikes against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip without the US military and intelligence support, denouncing the ongoing atrocities as pre-planned and meant to decimate the entire population in the coastal area.

Sheikh Qassem also cast doubts on Western calls for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, describing them as theatrical and deceitful.

He underlined that Hezbollah conducts operations against “Israeli” military outposts in the 1948 occupied territories in retaliation for the bloody aggression against Gazans and all out of its humanitarian and religious duties towards the oppressed Palestinian nation.