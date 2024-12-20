No Script

Palestinian Minor Martyred by “Israeli” Forces During Ramallah Raid

folder_openPalestine access_time9 months ago
By Staff, Agencies

A Palestinian minor has Monday been martyred by “Israeli” forces during a military raid in al-Amari camp in the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah, the Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed in an early statement.

The Ministry said that Mustafa Abu Shalbak, 16, from the Qalandia camp, has been shot and martyred by the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] troops during raiding the said camp.

In the early morning hours, the occupation forces raided the camp, where confrontations broke out during which live bullets were fired at Palestinian youths, wounding Abu Shalbak in the neck and chest.

He was transferred to the Palestine Medical Complex, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Eyewitnesses said that IOF troops were stationed at the main entrance of the camp after storming it for several hours.

